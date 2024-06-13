Max Cavalera Says He’s Open To Sepultura Classic Lineup Reunion “As Long As We Do It The Right Way”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 13th, 2024 - 6:00 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, During an interview with Rock Hard Greece, Sepultura‘s founding member Max Cavalera was asked if he has been approached by the current lineup of the band to take part in farewell tour: “I don’t know. I think I’m gonna let things happen the way they’re gonna happen.I’m not gonna force anything, and if there comes a time where we feel that we should make a reunion.” said Cavalera.

The artist adds: “Okay, fine, as long as we do it the right way. Just like with these re-recordings of early Sepultura albums that Igor and I are doing under the Cavalera name. I think we made them the right way, honest, proper, from the heart.”

Cavalera continues with: “So right now I’m not thinking about that. I know they announced the end of the band. I don’t understand this idea. I don’t know if they were forced to do it, or if it’s a mutual decision of just stop playing ’cause you don’t wanna do it anymore. I don’t know. I myself cannot live without music. I need to play live. It’s like the air I breathe.”

Sepultura fell apart in 1996 with the exit of Max after the rest of the Brazilian four piece split with the vocalist/guitarist’s wife Gloria as their manager. Max’s brother, drummer Igor Cavalera stuck around with the group for another ten years before leaving the band and re teaming with Max in Cavalera Conspiracy.