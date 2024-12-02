Krush Groove Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Redman & Method Man, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and The Game

Home News Lauren Rettig December 2nd, 2024 - 7:50 PM

Meruelo Media’s 93.5 KDAY, the world’s first hip-hop radio station, is pleased to announce Krush Groove 2025 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on April 19, 2025. Krush Groove will feature The Game, celebrating 20 years of his album The Documentary, as well as the five original members of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Method Man and Redman, Baby Bash, Paul Wall, MC Magic, Lil’ Rob, Cali Swag and more.

Senior Vice President of Meruelo Audio Brands Pio Ferro said, “Every year, KDAY HONORZ an extraordinary artist at Krush Groove. This year KDAY HONORZ The Game who is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his breakthrough album The Documentary. Krush Groove is a great annual concert experience, uniting fans through the power of live performances from hip-hop’s greatest artists.”

Tickets for Krush Groove go on sale Friday, December 6, at 10 AM PST. Krush Groove is produced by Live Nation and Adrian Scott Presents. Information on tickets can be found on Live Nation’s website.

The Game has been steadily releasing music for the past several years as well as collaborating with other artists; he made a cameo appearance in Logic’s music video for “Highlife.”

Method Man and Redman will be returning to Krush Groove yet again, marking their first appearance at the festival since 2022; the duo performed back in 2021 as well. The pair has also been releasing music steadily over the last several years, including a new freestyle featuring Raekwon.

The original members of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony – Bizzy Bone, Wish Bone, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone and Flesh-N-Bone – performed at the festival in 2023 and will be making yet another appearance as a full group. The group made waves back in 2021 when they clashed and made peace with Three 6 Mafia at Verzuz Battle.

Baby Bash, MC Magic and Lil’ Rob are all appearing at Krush Groove; the three artists all appeared alongside Warren G at the Novo back in 2022.

While the festival used to be held at the Staples Center, the festivities have relocated to the Kia Forum, an 8,000 square foot venue featuring merchandise and food and beverage options. Krush Groove 2025 certainly promises good experiences and good entertainment.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin