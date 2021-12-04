Three 6 Mafia & Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Simultaneously Clash And Make Peace At Verzuz Battle

Home News Aswath Viswanathan December 4th, 2021 - 4:52 PM

Classic hip-hop groups Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony faced off in a Verzuz battle where they simultaneously clashed and made peace. According to Stereogum, the battle briefly descended into an actual fistfight.

Bizzy Bone starting a fight with Juicy J during this Verzuz battle 😂#Verzuz pic.twitter.com/98fXtWflaC — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) December 3, 2021

According to the article, before the two groups hit the stage, Bizzy Bone took to social media to accuse Three 6 of being satanists and that they needed to renounce the devil from the stage. About a half hour into the show, Bizzy Bone made the confrontation real. Bizzy Bone looked at Three 6 and said, “You ugly motherfuckers ain’t finna be mocking me while I’m on motherfuckin’ stage.” Juicy J responded, “Suck my dick.” Bizzy Bone threw a towel at Juicy J. The two groups rushed each other, and the event briefly descended into chaos. Gangsta Boo berated Bizzy Bone: “You a hater! You must didn’t take your pills!” Soon after, the stream was cut. But when the stream came back on, the two were still yelling at each other. Finally, a few songs later, Bizzy Bone returned to the stage, embraced Juicy J, and said: “I want to apologize to everybody the fuck out there, on both sides. I’m not trying to fuck this shit up. Pardon me. Let’s get the party motherfuckin’ going.”

In the ‘90s, Bone Thugs and Three 6 spent years beefing with each other because Three 6 accused Bone Thugs of stealing their style. And while Three 6 was successful, compared to Bone Thugs in the ‘90s, they were more of an underground sensation. So there is a history of tension between the two rap groups. But they ended their feud a long time ago.

After the apology, the Verzuz battle turned out great. Each group brought out a star-studded list of guests. Bone brought out Chamillionare, Lil Jon and Satasha Williams, but Three 6 responded with Duke Deuce, Wiz Khalifa, Project Pat and Lil Wayne. So in the end, their on stage fight didn’t matter too much.

