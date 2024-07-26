Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding Collaborate On New Song “Free”

Home News Skylar Jameson July 26th, 2024 - 4:28 PM

Last weekend Calvin Harris was joined by Ellie Goulding during his performance in Ibiza. The two musicians debuted their new song “Free” at the show. The song was released today after about a week of fans waiting and the artists teasing its release on their social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin Harris (@calvinharris)

“Free” isn’t the first time Harris and Goulding have collaborated, as they have previously released “Miracle” in 2023, “Outside” in 2014 and “I Need Your Love” back in 2013.

According to Stereogum, the release of “Free” comes after Harris teased a collaboration called “Ocean” with Miley Cyrus. However, the massive X (formerly Twitter) pop-culture news account known as Pop Crave reported that Calvin Harris had deleted the posts teasing the collaboration with Miley.

New Calvin Harris & Miley Cyrus collaboration, “Ocean,” appears to have been scrapped. The DJ deleted social media teasers posted earlier in May. pic.twitter.com/jWzVXM3UQD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 7, 2024

“Free” starts slow, then goes into a chorus with a fast beat paired with the beautiful high vocals from Ellie Goulding. The song features signature Calvin Harris instrumental breaks, that make for a great dance track.

Listen to “Free” and watch the lyric video:



“Free” Single Artwork:

