Marina Returns With Mesmerizing Single & Video “Butterfly”

Catalina Martello February 21st, 2025 - 3:10 PM

Photo taken by Raymond Flotat

Marina marks her new era with the single, “Butterfly.” Along with this exciting new single, Marina has released a new video. This is Marina’s first time releasing music since 2022 and fans are excited to watch Marina’s new era unveil.

The video opens with Marina laying in bed. The room around her is dark and blue. Marina starts singing while laying in bed. Her makeup matches the blue throughout the room. This blue seems to reflect Marina’s mood. Marina’s mood matches the first melody of the song: dark and slow. Marina begins to dance on the bed and then the room behind her begins to illuminate a red light with fog. The tempo of the song quickly changes and creates a fast paced tempo. The environment then changes and Marina is surrounded by duplicates of herself and dances alongside them. The video then changes to a black and white color scale and features Marina’s legs dancing. The video is extremely fun, especially when it comes to the chorus, as Marina and her duplicates do eccentric dances. She is mimicking a butterfly with her dances and uses mirror effects to amplify this change.

The video is just over four minutes long and takes viewers through Marina’s phases of a butterfly. At the end it finally introduces Marina’s new era. The video was directed by Aerino Moreno who perfectly captured Marina’s idiosyncratic style. Marina is kicking- off her North American tour in April.

2025 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

04/11 – Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Indio, CA

04/18 – Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Indio, CA

06/06 – World Pride Music Festival – Washington, DC

06/07 – The Governors Ball – Queens, NY

06/13 – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival – Manchester, TN

08/03 – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival – Montreal, QC





