Disclosure & Their Father Take To The Studio For “She’s Gone, Dance On” Video

Brothers Howard (shown above) and Guy Lawrence of Disclosure performed to an enthusiastic audience at the Outdoor Theatre.

GRAMMY nominated electronic duo Disclosure has shared a new video for their latest single titled “She’s Gone, Dance On.” The video is a live performance of the song from The Mews in London. It features Disclosure’s Guy and Howard Lawrence, as well as their father Robin Lawrence, all working together to hold down the rhythm. The performance also features pianist and solo artist Reuben James, guitarist Robin Katz and vocal trio, Eliza Oakes, MRCY vocalist Kojo and Laura Ehio.

The live performance is a mesmerizing collaboration. The video shows how intimately the collection of talented musicians plays and sing the hypnotizing new song. “She’s Gone, Dance On” is a slow dance song, it is classically electronic but still extremely soft. The juxtaposition and blend of these two create a morning coffee party anthem that anyone can enjoy. The live performance video is unique because it features Robin Lawrence, the father of the duo’s main members.

“She’s Gone, Dance On” was first released in May and was highly anticipated by band fans because it is their newest debut of music since 2023. Although, the fasinating music video for the song was released last month.

Disclosure will be headlining CRSSD this fall, taking place between September 28-29, 2024, at the San Diego Waterfront Park in Downtown San Diego, with a plethora of other artists such as Gorgon City. The festival will celebrate dance and electronic artists from around the world.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna