Marissa Nadler & Cave In To Appear On Songs Of Townes Van Zandt Vol. III Out April 2022

Marissa Nadler and Cave In come together alongside Belgian band Amenra to cover works from beloved musician Townes Van Zandt for Songs Of Townes Van Zandt Vol. III, the third installment of the Songs Of Townes Van Zandt series.

Volume III continues the Van Zandt cover tradition that started in 2012 with a variety of artists participating over the years. This time around its Nadler and Cave In’s turn to show their long-standing support for the American singer-songwriter and their pumped to do it!

Cave In front man Steve Brodsky stated about being part of the record, “In the winter of 2010, I did a solo tour with Scott Kelly of Neurosis and Bob Wayne. At every show, Scott played the song ‘Caroline’ and each time I heard it, I found myself enraptured. This was my introduction to Townes Van Zandt. Pretty cool that ten years later, Ansgar has given me and Cave In this great opportunity to show our love for TVZ’s music.”

Marissa Nadler offers, “I’ve been a fan of Townes Van Zandt’s music for nearly as long as I’ve been writing songs. When I was starting out, a friend introduced me to Townes’s music, and I pretty much instantly fell in love with both the rawness of his songs as well as the intense sense of longing expressed within them.”

The nine-track LP is set to release in multiple vinyl colors, on CD and through all digital platforms on April 22.

Songs Of Townes Van Zandt Vol. III Track List:

1. Quicksilver Daydreams Of Maria

2. Black Crow Blues

3. Nothin’

4. Kathleen

5. The Hole

6. Flyin’ Shoes

7. Sad Cinderella

8. At My Window

9. None But The Rain

Photo Credit: Alexander Cabrera