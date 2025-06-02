Panda Bear Announces Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 2nd, 2025 - 1:33 PM

Today, Panda Bear has announced a new round of U.S. tour dates in support of his new album. Sinister Grift. The cross-country September and October tour includes headlining dates at Queens, NY’s Knockdown Center and Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre, as well as previously announced appearances at Woodsist Festival in Accord, NY, Philadelphia’s Making Time ∞ and Austin City Limits Music Festival.

For the U.S. tour, artist presale begins on June 3, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can sign up for presale access here. Spotify presale begins on June 4, at 10 a.m. local time and the local presale begins on June 5, at 10 a.m/ local time. The general sale begins on June 6, at 10 a.m. local time.

Alongside today’s tour announcement, Panda Bear has shared “Virginia Tech,” which is a track previously only released on the B-side of the 7-inch of Sinister Grift’s lead single “Defense.” The song features Noah Lennox’s Animal Collective bandmate and Sinister Grift co-producer Josh “Deakin” Dibb on synthesizer and percussion as well as additional production by Daniel Lopatin.

Panda Bear Tour Dates

9/15 – 40 Watt Club – Athens, GA

9/16 – The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

9/17 – Ottobar – Baltimore, MD

9/18 – Knockdown Center – Maspeth, NY

9/20 – 21 – Woodsist Festival – Accord, NY

9/19 – 21 – Making Time ∞ – Philadelphia, PA

9/22 – Mr. Smalls Theatre – Millvale, PA

9/23 – The Burl – Lexington, KY

9/25 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

9/26 – Majestic Theatre – Madison, WI

9/27 – Wooly’s – Des Moines, IA

9/29 – Warehouse on Broadway – Kansas City, MO

9/30- Boulder Theater – Boulder, CO

10/1 – Metro Music Hall – Salt Lake City, UT

10/4 – Beer City Music Hall – Oklahoma City, OK

10/5 – Meow Wolf – Santa Fe, NM

10/7 – The Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

10/8 – Rialto Theatre – Tucson, AZ

10/3-5 – Austin City Limits Music Festival – Austin, TX

10/10 – 12-Austin City Limits Music Festival – Austin, TX

Photo Credit: Owen Ela