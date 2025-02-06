Panda Bear Shares Dynamic New Single “Ends Meet”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 6th, 2025 - 5:32 PM

Today, Panda Bear has released his new single, “Ends Meet,” which is the final preview of his new album, Sinister Grift, before its release on February 28, on Domino. The track features instrumentation by Panda Bear’s Animal Collective bandmates Avey Tare and Geologist and backing vocals by Maria Reis and Spirit of the Beehive’s Rivka Ravede.

Musically, “Ends Meet” is a wonderful ditty by how the catchy instrumentation sizzles the atmosphere with a lovely pop and jazz vibe, while the vocal performances shake the background with elegant harmony.

“Ends Meet” follows the previously released singles “Defense,” featuring Cindy Lee on guitar and “Ferry Lady.” Panda Bear’s North American tour, including dates with Toro y Moi, kicks off tonight at First Avenue in Minneap0lis.Tickets are available here.

As for Bear‘s upcoming album, Sinister Grift is available for pre-order on limited-edition Clear vinyl (Domino Mart,) Curacao Blue vinyl (indie exclusive,) standard LP, CD, and digitally. All LPs include a double-sided 12×36 poster.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela