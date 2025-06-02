Marty Friedman & Kiko Loureiro Kick Off Joint Tour With Collaborative Performance Of “Tornado Of Souls”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 2nd, 2025 - 1:50 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, former Megadeth guitarists Kiko Loureiro and Marty Friedman kicked off their joint Brazilian tour on May 30, at the Santo Rock Bar in Santo André, which is located in the state of São Paulo. The show featured Felipe Andreoli on bass, Bruno Valverde on drums and Alírio Netto on vocals.

Last year, Loureiro revealed that he recommended to Dave Mustaine that he be formally replaced by one of his predecessors, Friedman. The gig eventually went to Finnish guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari, who was welcomed into Megadeth back in November 2023 after first temporarily filling in for Loureiro.

“Actually, I even mentioned to management and Dave that I thought bringing Marty Friedman back would be amazing,” Loureiro told Guitar World magazine. “I have no idea if they’re talking about it or talking to him, but I did say that. But again, I have no idea beyond that, and I don’t want to make anything more complicated.”

“The fans never said anything bad about me or complained, which was amazing,” he said. “But I’m a fan, and I always understood that Marty was a part of those iconic albums like Rust In Peace and Countdown To Extinction. I understood that Marty was the guy who helped create that sound and style, you know? From the moment I joined MEGADETH, I knew the fans could show me love, but I would never win their hearts over Marty.”