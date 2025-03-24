Marty Friedman Shares Smooth New Single & Video “Tearful Confession”

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 24th, 2025 - 1:32 PM

American guitarist Marty Friedman, released his single “Tearful Confession,” from his 2024 album Drama, alongside a music video according to MNPR. Album Review: Marty Friedman – Drama.

“With this song and video, I am trying to express with music the hopeless feeling of hiding a secret in despair until you let it out and feeling a wave of relief and positivity. The video features the Marty Friedman Band, Chargeeeeee, Wakazaemon, and Naoki Morioka. You loved `em on tour and we are coming back for you soon,” stated Friedman.

The video starts with Friedman playing his guitar in a dimly lit washitsu, a traditional-styled Japanese room. The cinematography is incredible with the zooms and the off angles it truly adds an extra layer of depth when watching as well as adds to the overall listening experience. The video then switches to a harshly limited space. With people playing alongside Friedman, the mood of the song automatically becomes more savage with crazy guitar riffs and intense drumming. The video then ends with Friedman in the same somber room playing his guitar until everything fades to black. Live Review: Marty Friedman at Whiskey a Go Go (The Whiskey)



The love for Japanese culture shines throughout the whole video. With a hint of cultural elements such as the traditional folding fan and the clothing Friedman is seen wearing. He recently released his autobiography, Dreaming Japanese, now available for purchase.

Marty Friedman’s album is definitely worth listening to as well. The album contains 13 tracks with popular tracks such as “Illumination” and “Mirage.”





