Kiko Loureiro Suggested Marty Friedman As Replacement Following Megadeth Departure

According to consequence.net, guitarist Kiko Loureiro left Megadeth in 2023 after an extended leave of absence from the band. But before his departure, Loureiro suggested another former Megadeth guitarist to take his place and the name was Marty Friedman. Friedman played guitar for Megadeth during the 1990s by contributing his guitar work on two of the band’s albums Rust in Peace and Countdown to Extinction.

The pairing of Dave Mustaine and Friedman stands as one the greatest twin guitar attacks in heavy metal history and some fans thought Loureiro’s initial absence from the band was the perfect time to bring Friedman back into the band. And apparently, Loureiro had the same idea. During an interview with Guitar World, the guitarist says: “Actually, I even mentioned to management and Dave that I thought bringing Marty Friedman back would be amazing.”

But instead, Megadeth named Finnish guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari as Loureiro’s replacement after he served as a temporary sub during the band’s 2023 tour. Loureiro said that he can not confirm whether Megadeth were still in the process of determining permanent personnel when he announced his exit, though he did namedrop Friedman on the way out.

“I have no idea if they’re talking about it or talking to him, but I did say that. But again, I have no idea beyond that, and I don’t want to make anything more complicated. said Loureiro .

Loureiro, who helped recruit Mäntysaari, went on to say that he could never hope to escape Friedman’s shadow as a guitarist in Megadeth but remains gracious that the fanbase accepted him in that role.