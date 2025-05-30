Burton C. Bell Unveils Groovy New Single & Video “Savages”

Home News Skyy Rincon May 30th, 2025 - 5:31 PM

Former Fear Factory frontman Burton C. Bell has returned with a groove-inflected new solo single entitled “Savages.” Lyrically, the track speaks to Bell’s reaction to the results of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election which saw Republican candidate Donald Trump return to the White House.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the song, Bell offered, “Upon learning that many Evangelical Christians turned a blind eye to the scarce, moral compass in a fallible candidate to elect as president was staggering. I decided that the working title was quite suitable to describe those evangelicals that willfully elected a compulsive liar, prolific adulterer, conman, convicted felon, adjudicated rapist, and documented racist who’s only goal is to fleece everyone in his path to gain power. If this is the paragon of their divine providence, there is no god coming to save them now.”

Last year saw Bell release his debut solo single entitled “Anti-Droid” which he played live during his first solo concert in Los Angeles, California at 172o on June 13. In August, Bell followed that up with a new track by the name of “Technical Exorcism.” In a recent interview, Bell spoke about the possibility of a solo album, speaking about the positives to dropping singles one by one rather than releasing a full album all at once. He also explained that if he were able to secure funding and support that he would put out a record indefinitely.