Tash Sultana Releases Live Performance Visuals For “Kiss The Sky”

Photo Credit: ​​Jenna Houchin

On May 29, 2025, the multi-instrumentalist, producer and global sensation, Tash Sultana, released the official live performance visuals for the focus track and fan-favorite, “Kiss The Sky.” The song was part of Sultana’s new EP Return to the Roots which was released the day before on May 28. “My goal for Return to the Roots EP was to capture a feeling that I used to have when I played music for no other reason than pure, honest, unfiltered art,” said Sultana. The new album is six tracks and is a collection of songs that strips away the noise and dives straight into the heart of raw, unfiltered artistry.

“Kiss the Sky” is a song that began as a spontaneous jam but quickly became a product of its own. The track’s energy captured fans during a live set, but has evolved into a larger anthem. The live performance of the song captures Sultana’s talent and her playing a couple of instruments and singing during the performance. Throughout the video, clips of the rest of the band are also there which bring together the energetic energy of the song. Her EP marks a bold recalibration of a reconnection with the spirit of spontaneity and freedom which ignited the musician’s rise almost a decade ago. This new EP is Sultana’s most personal project to date, which also captures the feeling of the push and pull of growing up in the spotlight but also holding on to the special moments.