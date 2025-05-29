Sumac Announces Summer 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Leila DeJoui May 29th, 2025 - 6:38 PM

The band, Sumac, has announced that they will be going on tour during the summer of 2025. The tour is following the release of their new album, The Healer. They have also released a new album, The Film, which is their collaborative album with Moor Mother. Their tour is throughout the United States East Coast and Midwest. It will be their first tour since the release of their two new albums, and they will have more special shows that will be announced soon.

The band, which consists of the guitarist and vocalist Aaron Turner, bassist Brian Cook and drummer Nick Yacyshyn has deepened their exploration into the parallel experiences of creation and destruction with their album, The Healer. The album presents a sequence of shifting movements and in its highest aspiration, it mirrors the ability to endure mortal and spiritual challenges. The album lets the listeners experience the unwavering determination to embrace life, acknowledge interdependence and honor the gift of existence.

However, their collaborative album, The Film, finds common ground in both of the artists work to blend naturally with shifting musical patterns and expressive force. Their album is innovative and a powerhouse of an album. It brings an experience that is beyond existence and the constraints of normality. The album was recorded at Studio Litho in Seattle.

Sumac Tour Dates: