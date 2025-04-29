Metallica Announces New Load (Remastered) Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set Featuring Previously Unreleased Material For June 2025 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard April 29th, 2025 - 6:21 PM

Today, Metallica has announced the definitive re-release of their five-time platinum sixth studio album Load, will be out on June 13, through their own Blackened Recordings. Remastered by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering with Greg Fidelman overseeing, the Load Remastered Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set is available now for pre-order here, where full package details can be viewed.

Pre-orders of the Deluxe Box will receive instant grat tracks “Until It Sleeps (Remastered),” “Until It Sleeps (Herman Melville Mix),” “F.O.B.D. (“Until It Sleeps” Rough Chorus Vocal Idea Mix)” and “Until It Sleeps (Live at Slim’s, San Francisco, CA – June 10th, 1996).”

Load (Remastered) will be released in formats including standard 180g two LP, CD, cassette and digital (including a Spatial Audio mix using Atmos.) Standard pre-orders receive “Until It Sleeps (Remastered)” IG, Expanded Edition pre-orders receive “Until It Sleeps (Remastered)” and “F.O.B.D. (“Until It Sleeps” Rough Chorus Vocal Idea Mix)” IGs. The two LP, three CD Expanded and Deluxe digital versions for the first time ever feature the extended version of “The Outlaw Torn,” which was originally edited for release due to time constraints of the CD format.

Originally released on June 4, 1996, Load was the second Metallica album to debut at number one on the Billboard 200, where it would remain for four straight weeks. The 1995 sessions at The Plant in Sausalito CA that resulted in Load would find James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Jason Newsted creating yet another landmark of the Metallica catalog.

Currently, two of Load‘s four singles: “Until It Sleeps” and “King Nothing”have been lighting up crowds the world over in regular rotation during the band’s M72 World Tour.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz