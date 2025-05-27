Eyehategod & Crowbar Announce Summer 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 27th, 2025 - 12:45 PM

According to metalinjection.net, Eyehategod and Crowbar will be joining forces for a U.S. co-headlining tour this summer. The trek will kick off on August 8, at the Brass Mug in Tampa, Florida and wrap on August 30, at the Southport Hall in New Orleans, Louisiana. For tickets and more information, click here.

“You axed for it…this August we hit the road with New Orleans family Crowbar!” wrote Eyehategod of the tour. “Witness this devastating display of New Orleans riffery blazing up the East Coast this Summer! Tickets available NOW with presale code NOLA 25!”

According to blabbermouth.net, Crowbar released their most recent studio offering, Zero And Below, back in April 2022 through MNRK Heavy. Produced, mixed and mastered by Duane Simoneaux at OCD Recording And Production in Metairie, Louisiana, Zero And Below was the band’s most unforgivably doom-driven record since their 1998 landmark effort, Odd Fellows Rest.

Eyehategod and Crowbar Tour Dates

8/8 – Tampa, FL – Brass Mug (EYEHATEGOD headlines)

8/9 – West Palm Beach, FL – Respectable Street (CROWBAR headlines)

8/10 – Summerville, SC – Trolley Pub (CROWBAR headlines)

8/11 – Atlanta, GA – 529 (EYEHATEGOD headlines)

8/12 – Spartanburg, SC – Ground Zero (CROWBAR headlines)

8/13 – Richmond, VA – Cobra Cabana (EYEHATEGOD headlines)

8/14 – New York City, NY – Rocks Off Concert Cruise (EYEHATEGOD headlines)

8/15 – Millersville, PA – Phantom Power (CROWBAR headlines)

8/16 – Portland, ME – Geno’s (EYEHATEGOD headlines)

8/17 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall (CROWBAR headlines)

8/18 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom (CROWBAR headlines)

8/19 – Syracuse, NY – Lost Horizon (CROWBAR headlines)

8/20 – New Kensington, PA – Preserving Underground (CROWBAR headlines)

8/21 – Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle (CROWBAR headlines)

8/22 – Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups (EYEHATEGOD headlines)

8/23 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s (EYEHATEGOD headlines)

8/24 – Detroit, MI – Sanctuary (EYEHATEGOD headlines)

8/25 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag (EYEHATEGOD headlines)

8/26 – Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street (CROWBAR headlines)

8/27 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada (EYEHATEGOD headlines)

8/28 – Corpus Christi, TX – House of Rock (CROWBAR headlines)

8/29 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live (EYEHATEGOD headlines)

8/30 – New Orleans, LA – Southport Hall (CROWBAR headlines)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat