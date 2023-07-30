Primitive Man, Crowbar and Bodybox Announce Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Ronan Ruiz July 30th, 2023 - 5:30 PM

New Orleans metal group Crowbar have just announced dates for their fall tour alongside Denver’s Primitive Man which begins on September 7th in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. According to Brooklyn Vegan, Orlando’s Bodybox will also join the tour starting on September 12th by joining the group in Atlanta. The tour will include stops in Asheville, Richment, Syracuse, Brooklyn, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Cleveland, Nashville, and many more.

Last month, members of Crowbar formed the new band Eye Am alongside members of Type O Negative. Earlier this year, Primitive Man collabed with Full of Hell to release Suffocation Hallucination.

Tour dates are as follows:

9/07/2023 Downtown Music Hall – Fort Walton Beach, FL

9/08/2023 Conduit – Orlando, FL

9/09/2023 The Orpheum – Tampa, FL

9/10/2023 Gramps – Miami, FL

w/ Primitive Man, Bodybox:

9/12/2023 Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

9/13/2023 New Brookland Tavern – Columbia, SC

9/14/2023 Asheville Music Hall – Asheville, NC

9/15/2023 The Camel – Richmond, VA

9/17/2023 Broken Goblet – Bensalem, PA

9/19/2023 Dingbatz – Clifton, NJ

9/20/2023 Song & Dance – Syracuse, NY

9/21/2023 Palladium – Worcester, MA

9/22/2023 Saint Vitus Bar – Brooklyn, NY

9/23/2023 Angel City Music Hall – Manchester, NH

9/24/2023 Space Ballroom – Hamden, CT

9/26/2023 Crafthouse – Pittsburgh, PA

9/27/2023 Hobart Art Theater – Hobart, IN

9/28/2023 Reggie’s – Chicago, IL

9/29/2023 Grog Shop – Cleveland, OH

9/30/2023 Pyramid Scheme – Grand Rapids, MI

10/01/2023 Wildwood – Iowa City, IA w/ Venom Inc #

10/02/2023 Red Flag – St Louis, MO

10/04/2023 Cobra – Nashville, TN

10/05/2023 George’s Majestic – Fayetteville, AR

# = No Support

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat.