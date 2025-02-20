Eyehategod Announce Spring 2025 U.S. Tour Dates With The Dwarves

Home News Cait Stoddard February 20th, 2025 - 1:52 PM

According to metalinjection.net, Eyehategod has announced a Spring 2025 U.S. that features a rotating cast of supporting acts including The Dwarves. The tour kicks off April on 17, in San Antonio, Texas and runs through May 11, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Other supporting acts on various dates include Luicidal (featuring original members of Suicidal Tendencies,) Flesh Parade, Dusted Angel and False Gods. For tickets and more information, click here.

According to consequence.net, Eyehategod has only released one studio album in the past decade, which os 2021’s A History of Nomadic Behavior. The band has practically lived on the road during that span, by constantly touring. Hence the aforementioned album title.

Eyehategod Tour Dates

4/17 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger *

4/18 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall *

4/19 – Denton, TX – Rubber Gloves *

4/20 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad *

4/21 – El Paso, TX – Club 101 ^

4/22 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar ^

4/23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Whiskey #

4/24 – Long Beach, CA – Alex’s Bar #

4/25 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

4/26 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst %

4/27 – San Francisco, CA – DNA +

4/28 – Reno, NV – Cypress &

4/29 – Portland, OR – Dantes &

4/30 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon #

5/1 – Eugene, OR – John Henry’s &

5/2 – Spokane, WA – The Chameleon

5/3 – Salt Lake City, UT – Aces High

5/4 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

5/5 – Cheyenne, WY – Lincoln Theater

5/6 – Omaha, NE – Reverb

5/7 – Wichita, KS – Barleycorns

5/8 – Tulsa, OK – The Shrine

5/9 – Jackson, MS – Hal & Mals $

5/10 – Long Beach, MS – Traxx $

5/11 – Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s $

6/20 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall !

6/21 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns !

* = w/ Luicidal and Flesh Parade

^ = w/ Luicidal

# = w/ The Dwarves

% = w/ The Dwarves and Luicidal

+ = w/ The Dwarves, Luicidal, and Dusted Angel

& = w/ The Dwarves and Dusted Angel

$ = w/ False Gods

! = w/ GWAR, Aether Realm, and Tracheotomy

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat