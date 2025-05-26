Within Temptation Join Forces With Jerry Heil For New Video “Sing Like A Siren”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 26th, 2025 - 3:28 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Dutch symphonic rock band Within Temptation has joined forces with Ukrainian artist and Eurovision contestant Jerry Heil on the powerful new single, “Sing Like A Siren.” The ditty reflects on struggle and determination by capturing the feeling of powerlessness as well as the need to stand up against it. Also, “Sing Like A Siren” carries a message of guidance, which is being a siren to call those who are lost back home.

“Sing Like A Siren’ is both epic and cinematic, carrying an emotional weight that mirrors real-life struggles. Heil describes it as “more than just a song and it’s a soundtrack to the film we are living in. There are two main characters in this story: a girl and an elemental force: water. However, as the story unfolds, we realize that, in fact, there is only one because humans and nature are one.

The artist adds: “The raging water represents the challenges we face on the way to our ‘safe harbor’. But the key is understanding that we don’t have to fight nature, once we see ourselves as part of it, we realize that sometimes, we are the ones who create the storm.”

The song weaves together a unique blend of musical influences, with a Ukrainian folk vesnyanka as its leitmotif: a melody that is hypnotic and fluid, much like the ebb and flow of water. It starts delicately on piano before unfolding into folk singing.

As Heil explains: “Through these musical changes, we reflected a sense of constant motion, the absence of stability and a ‘safe harbor’ where the heroine can feel secure. Yet, as the vesnyanka returns in the piano part at the very end, it brings the feeling of spring: a symbol of hope, despite everything.”

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva