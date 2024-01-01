Sharon Den Adel Of Within Temptation Explains Separate Writing Process With Partner Robert Westerholt

Home News Cait Stoddard January 1st, 2024 - 3:28 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, during a new interview with Sonny Reza of Interview Under Fire, Within Temptation‘s singer Sharon Den Adel talked about a recent comment her long-term partner Robert Westerholt made about not being able to work on music together with her in the same room. The two have written and recorded under the guidance of longtime producer Daniel Gibson since 2004.

“Daniel is the glue between us. Sharon and I don’t write together — we fight. I’ll sit down and write with Daniel, but then I go out of the room and she comes in and does the same.” said Westerholt.

Explaining this creative flow which has historically given impressive results, Adel told Interview Under Fire: “The thing is we are so in our own head when we’re trying to create something, and it’s like two leaders on a ship — we both wanna be on the steering wheel. And then being annoyed by the other [person], like, ‘I had something too,’ [laughs] — trying to push the other away a little bit. In that, we are a little bit in competition, maybe, yes, although I applaud everything he has done so far on his own and what he came up with, as he does to me as well. But it’s more like when we’re in one room, just hell breaks loose.”

Adel continues with: “It’s, like, I don’t know why. I don’t know if you’ve ever worked with your partner, but a lot of people can relate to this. It’s like when you wanna work with your partner or maybe family in general, it doesn’t work. It’s really, like, don’t even try. Because music is such a fragile process, if someone else [says] even the slightest unfriendly thing, or even a look can be, like, ‘Okay,’ that you don’t feel safe anymore to do anything out of the ordinary. And it should be a safe place. So we decided, ‘Okay, we’ll do it separately.’ Even we send e-mails to each other when we do the lyrics. So it’s, like, ‘Okay.'”

Within Temptation’s latest album Bleed Out came out in October and the LP features the singles “The Purge,” “Entertain You,” “Wireless,” “Bleed Out” and “Don’t Pray For Me.”

