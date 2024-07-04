Within Temptation Share Energetic Live Performance Video For “Faster”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 4th, 2024 - 11:41 AM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Fans of Within Temptation can now relive the adrenaline pumping excitement of the band‘s iconic Worlds Collide Tour from the comfort of their homes. Recorded live at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on November 30, 2022, this release captures one of the most unforgettable performances in the band’s history. During the Worlds Collide Tour, Within Temptation played two sold out shows in their home country at the Ziggo Dome, marking their first ever headlining performances at this venue.

A total of 30,000 fans were in attendance and now, everyone has the chance to immerse themselves in this exciting event. The release is available on vinyl, CD, Blu Ray/DVD and in a special 64 page hardcover art book. The Worlds Collide Tour was a landmark moment in Within Temptation’s career, co-headlining with Evanescence and overcoming numerous challenges due to COVID-19 postponements. As soon as the world reopened in 2022, the tour finally took place after it being postponed for four times spanning 17 cities across Europe and the UK over four weeks, delivering 19 electrifying performances.

Within Temptation are now set to embark on a new headline arena tour across the UK and Europe this autumn. Joining the multi million selling rock band on this tour will be both the band’s recent collaborative artists and longtime friends: singer Tarja Turunen, German metalcore band Annisokay, Ukrainian band Blind8 and Green Lizard from The Netherlands.

