Within Temptation Team Up With Jerry Heil For Collaborative New Single “Sing Like A Siren”

Within Temptation’s new single, “Sing Like A Siren,” is a hypnotic and cinematic song made in collaboration with Jerry Heil. The song explores themes of determination, struggle, and the feeling of being powerless. Within Temptation’s enchanting vocals draw listeners in like sirens, and the instrumental only adds to the alluring vibe. There are also themes of guidance, as it’s also the siren leading the lost ones back home.

Jerry Heil said in a press release, “It’s more than just a song—it’s a soundtrack to the film we are living in. There are two main characters in this story: a girl and an elemental force: water. However, as the story unfolds, we realize that, in fact, there is only one – because humans and nature are one. The raging water represents the challenges we face on the way to our ‘safe harbour’. But the key is understanding that we don’t have to fight nature, once we see ourselves as part of it, we realize that sometimes, we are the ones who create the storm.”

Heil also said Ukrainian folk music was a major influence on the sound. The piano builds throughout the song, capturing the listener in this new cinematic world. “Sing Like A Siren” is a part of Within Temptation’s soundtrack for their documentary, The Invisible Force. The documentary will cover the band’s visit to Ukraine, the support they’ve received, and parts of their Bleed Out 2024 Tour.

“Sing Like A Siren” is available to stream on all platforms.

