Jacques Greene and Nosaj Thing Return With New Track “Unknown”

Michelle Grisales May 26th, 2025 - 8:03 PM

Electronic music artists Jacques Greene and Nosaj Thing have released a new collaborative track titled “Unknown,” and will be followed with a remix by Audion.

The new release builds on their recent work together, including last year’s “Too Close” featuring Ouri and 2024’s “RB3.” FADER described their partnership, “Nosaj and Jacques’ production is simple yet effective, creating burning atmospheres that evoke the passionate push and pull of uncertain love.”

Greene described the track as a kind of “mission statement” for the duo. “I think this is a song that sets us on a path, a clear destination,” Greene said. “It’s so interesting how this is one of those tracks that just happened. It’s one of those weird things where we took a walk around your neighborhood, and when we got back to the studio we just started playing. Then we just looked up an hour later and 85% of the track was there.”

Nosaj Thing, also known as Jason Chung added, “I would say this is the first track that we were both locked in on what our intentions were. We were both in flow state.”

The duo’s latest offering arrives as they prepare for a special appearance at Movement Festival in Detroit, where they’ll perform at Soul Clap’s House of EFunk event. Audion’s remix of “Unknown” transforms the original into a minimalist techno journey that stretches out over seven hypnotic minutes.

Nosaj Thing has collaborated with an array of artists over the years including Toro y Moi, Pink Siifu and Julianna Barwick. This track only adds to his lengthy list of songs created while exploring different melodies and music.