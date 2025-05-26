Guided By Voices Announce New Album Thick Rich & Delicious For October 2025 Release Amid Break Up Rumors

Home News Cait Stoddard May 26th, 2025 - 11:57 AM

According to nme.com, Guided By Voices has responded to the rumors that they are breaking up by announcing their second album of the year. It has only three months since the Dayton, Ohio indie rock veterans released Universe Room, which is the 41st full-length of the group’s four-decade career but shortly after fans started to speculate that the end may be near for Guided By Voices last week, the band has announced Thick Rich And Delicious will be out on October 31.

The break-up rumors appeared from an interview given by guitarist Bobby Bare Jr. to the Raw Impressions podcast, hosted by Lou Barlow of Dinosaur Jr. and Sebadoh, and his wife Adelle. When Adelle mentioned that she had never been to a Guided By Voices live show, Bare replied: “We’re breaking up. You will never [go to a show]. It’s over. We’re never playing again.”

However, it now seems that the “breaking up” that Bare was referring to was his internet connection during the interview, with Adelle later telling Brooklyn Vegan that they were experiencing “a lot of technical difficulties during the podcast episode”.

Bare’s assertion that they will not be playing any more gigs in the foreseeable future, however, would seem to be accurate. “My understanding is that they didn’t have plans to play more live shows,” Adelle added. “But I think they are still recording!”