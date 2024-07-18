Athens Community Arts & Music Festival Announce 2024 Lineup Featuring Guided By Voices & Brainiac

Home News Cait Stoddard July 18th, 2024 - 5:56 PM

The Athens Community Arts and Music Festival (ACAMF,) has announce its highly anticipated return to Union Street in Athens, Ohio, on Saturday, August 3. This free event promises a day filled with captivating entertainment, creative expression, community involvement and catering to individuals of all ages and backgrounds. Nestled in the heart of Athens, the event has earned acclaim for its intimate outdoor ambiance and diverse lineup of live musical performances, showcasing both local talents and renowned artists from across the nation.

This year, ACAMF proudly presents Ohio’s Guided By Voices and Brainiac as headliners. Shilpa Ray, Lung, Heather Redman & The Reputation, The D-Rays, McGovern Brothers, Gardener, Adam Remnant, Swing Big, Another Language Altogether, Ivy Peirce and Exit 191 will be performing as well. For more information visit acamf.com.

On another note, Guided By Voices has recently released their new single, “Fictional Environmental Dream” and Brainiac released the EP, The Predator Nominate, back in January.

While talking about the upcoming event, lead organizer Scott Winland says: “We are excited for the return of the Athens Community Arts and Music Festival, and another year of celebration and creativity. This event epitomizes the essence of our vibrant community, uniting artists, musicians, and art enthusiasts to showcase the richness and diversity of Athens.

Winland adds: “We extend our sincere gratitude to the City of Athens, Ohio, and all the sponsors for their generous support, which has been instrumental in bringing this event to fruition.”