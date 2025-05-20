Bobby Bare Jr. States Guided by Voices are “Never Going to Play Again”

Home News Leila DeJoui May 20th, 2025 - 2:59 AM

Rock band Guided by Voices have been releasing plenty of music since 2016, after the band had returned from a two-year break. After their two-year break, the band returned with a new lineup; Robert Pollard, Dough Gillard, Bobby Bare Jr, Kevin March and Mark Shue. Within the past nine years that this new lineup has been in the music scene, they have released 19 albums. Even though they have been keeping the music content new and coming, they have not played live since October of 2024. According to an article by Brooklyn Vegan, band member Bobby Bare Jr. has said that the band is “never going to play again.”

In an interview from the Raw Impressions podcast, which is hosted by Indie musician Lou Barlow and his wife Adele Barlow, the topic of the performances from the band came up. Bare Jr. had told the interviewers that they will never hear the band play. “You never will…they’re done,” said Bare Jr. “We’re never going to play again.” Lou had then commented on the work that the band is still working on since they are not performing anymore. “They are working on a new LP but, yeah, no more live shows from what I understand,” said Lou.

During the interview however, some confusion was caused because Bare Jr. said they were breaking up. Many people had thought he was referring to the band breaking up, but he was saying that the interviewers’ connection was not the best and they were breaking up while they were trying to talk. Guided by Voices are not breaking up, but they are not playing live shows anymore. However, in lighter news, they have been working on a new album.