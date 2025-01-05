Guided By Voices Announce Universe Room For February 2025 Release, Shares New Single “Dawn Believes”

Home News Catalina Martello January 5th, 2025 - 2:53 PM

Guided By Voices have released the highly anticipated single “Dawn Believes.” Along with the exciting release of this single, Guided By Voices have also surprised fans with the announcement of a new album, Universe Room, set to be released February 7th 2025.

“Dawn Believes” is the second single shared that will be included on the new album. Bandleader, Robert Pollard, spoke about the new song, I wanted to create, hopefully, an experience, kind of a wild ride, where the listener would want to hear it multiple times in order to grasp all the sections and fields of sound to discover something new with each listen,” says Pollard. “I trimmed down the song so that there wasn’t a lot of repetition, so you get a lot of sections that happen only once or twice.”

“Dawn Believes” is a delicate soft track straying from the bands typical style. It has lyrics that are packed with emotions and storytelling. The opening lyric being, “I can never know what you’re saying/ You took me out for lunch/ And then in swells, you want me to see it.” Doug Gillard speaks about his part of the song saying, “This song was assigned to me to record all the music for, and 3 others on this album went to the other members. I learned Bob’s basic chords from his demo, played 2 electric rhythms and added mellotron, piano, acoustics, more electrics while avoiding bass or drums. I endeavored to have the second half build a bit, and it was fun to do, as always. “Dawn Believes” are the first words on the back label of most bottles of the blue liquid dish soap.”

Tracklist for Universe Room: