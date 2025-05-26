Grimes Cancels Appearance At World Pride Festival To “Deal With Family Issues”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 26th, 2025 - 12:45 PM

According to nme.com, Grimes has cancelled her performance at the dance music festival World Pride to “deal with family issues.” The musician was slated to perform at the event, which is headlined by Jennifer Lopez and Troye Sivan, on June 7, in Washington D.C.

“I am so so sorry and regretful to say I have to cancel my pride show in order to deal with family issues,” the artist wrote in a statement on Twitter/X. “I want to say that I am aware the situation has been a great inconvenience to the fans for some time and I am truly determined to make sure this is no longer the case very soon.”

Grimes adds: “I think the show is still going to be amazing and the lineup is great. I hope this is early enough and gives people enough time if they wish to change their plans. And I *will* make this up to you guys very soon.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela