Tom Morello, Lisa Loeb, Amanda Palmer & More Set To Appear At Jill Sobule Tribute Events Following Her Passing

Home News Cait Stoddard May 22nd, 2025 - 11:26 PM

To celebrate the life and songbook of Jill Sobule, Jillith Fair – Loving Jill Sobule tribute shows will be taking place across the U.S. throughout the rest of 2025, benefiting the It Was A Good Life Foundation. Each Jillith Fair will feature Jill’s friends and loved ones, including Tom Morello, Margaret Cho, Lisa Loeb, Amanda Palmer and other people as they cover Jill’s catalogue to commemorate and celebrate the work and life of their dear friend. Details and tickets, click here.

Jill’s F*ck 7th Grade – Original Cast Recording will be released on her own Pinko Records label on June 6, which is the same day as the reissue of her 1995 landmark self-titled album, Jill Sobule. Available on vinyl for the first time ever, the record will be pressed on a special translucent red colorway through Rhino Records. Beloved for her inventive guitar playing, Jill’s Signature Vagabond guitar by StringSmith is also available here.

Sobule left behind two partially completed albums, over 70 finished tracks, hundreds of demos and a few titles that had fallen out of print. Through these, an upcoming feature length documentary, additional tribute events and recordings on the horizon, her loved ones hope to help keep her spirit, memory and music alive. It is hoped that Jillith Fair events can occur annually on her birthday, January 16 and during Pride Month going forward into 2026 and beyond.

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez