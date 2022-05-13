Liz Phair and Lisa Loeb Cover The Verve’s “Bittersweet Symphony”

Home News Megan Mandatta May 13th, 2022 - 8:48 AM

On May 10, Liz Phair and Lisa Loeb performed their version of The Verve’s “Bittersweet Symphony” at the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s Gen X Festival at Walt Disney Concert Hall. The pair also performed “Spanish Doors” from the Soberish album and Sheryl Crow’s “If It Makes You Happy.”

MXDWN has a full album review of Soberish available here. In addition, Phair revealed the June 2021 plans for Soberish with tour dates. For fans of a synth-pop sound, Phair released “In There”. Phair worked on a puppet song in “Hey Lou”. Liz Phair has also dropped out of Tour with Garbage and Alanis Morissette and was replaced by Cat Power. Lisa Loeb’s A Simple Trick to Happiness also has a full review available now.

The cover follows the same style as the original, just sporting new vocals. The full performances are available above.