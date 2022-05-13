mxdwn Music

May 13th, 2022 - 8:48 AM

Liz Phair and Lisa Loeb Cover The Verve’s “Bittersweet Symphony”

On May 10, Liz Phair and Lisa Loeb performed their version of The Verve’s “Bittersweet Symphony” at the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s Gen X Festival at Walt Disney Concert Hall. The pair also performed “Spanish Doors” from the Soberish album and Sheryl Crow’s “If It Makes You Happy.”

MXDWN has a full album review of Soberish available here. In addition, Phair revealed the June 2021 plans for Soberish with tour dates. For fans of a synth-pop sound, Phair released “In There”. Phair worked on a puppet song in “Hey Lou”. Liz Phair has also dropped out of Tour with Garbage and Alanis Morissette and was replaced by Cat Power. Lisa Loeb’s A Simple Trick to Happiness also has a full review available now.

The cover follows the same style as the original, just sporting new vocals. The full performances are available above.

 

