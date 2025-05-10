Posthumous Single by Jill Sobule Released “Underdog Victorious”

Home News Isabella Bergamini May 10th, 2025 - 7:39 PM

Rock singer-songwriter and queer activist Jill Sobule has released her latest single posthumously. The single, “Underdog Victorious” is a groovy rock-infused track that perfectly encapsulates Sobule’s humorous spirit. The track has also been accompanied by a music video filmed earlier for an upcoming documentary on the late singer.

Additionally, Sobule was set to release the Original Cast Recording of her Drama Desk-nominated autobiographical musical memoir F*ck 7th Grade on June 6. The performance piece was very successful. It debuted at a drive-in during the pandemic in Pittsburgh and then had a three year run off Broadway at The Wild Project. The singer was also getting excited about the 30th anniversary of her groundbreaking self-titled album which sold over 100,000 copies in the United States. To celebrate the anniversary, she was going to release a special red vinyl reissue which would be the first time it was released in that format on June 6. The historic album features some of Sobule’s most iconic songs including “Good Person Inside,” “Supermodel” and “I Kissed a Girl.” The latter of which was the first openly gay-themed song to get on the Billboard Top 20.

Many performers and publications have expressed their condolences including big names such as Cyndi Lauper, Adam McKay, Margaret Cho, Jane Wiedlin (The Go-Go’s), VOGUE and Rolling Stone. In a recent Instagram post, Cyndi Lauper recounted her friendship with Sobule, saying, “She was so smart, so funny, so creative, and so talented. We toured together and had some of the funniest adventures… I’m gonna miss her, her work, her humor.” Despite Sobule’s tragic passing, her legacy as a passionate performer will be celebrated in June and July through tribute shows referred to as “Jillith Fairs.” She will continue to be remembered for her witty lyrics, unique sound and outspoken political advocacy.