POP Montréal 2023 Unveils First Names Of Festival Featuring Candi Station, Leith Ross, Junglepussy And More

Home News Roy Lott March 12th, 2023 - 5:17 PM

Pop Montreal has announced the first few names for its 2023 edition. Candi Station, folk troubadour Bonnie “Prince” Billy, the rainbow rap goddess Junglepussy and the transcendent public intellectual Dr. Cornel West are some of the names that were revealed to play the five-day festival. Loraine James, Ratboys, Water From Your Eyes, Hand Habits, Do Make Say Think, Skullcrusher, Beyries, Anjimile, Shabazz Palaces, Tangerine Dream, TENGGER, Dizzy and more will also be playing. It is set to take place on September 27 – October 1. Early bird passes are on sale now. Additional acts will be announced at a later date.

Last year’s edition featured Tortoise, UK funk pioneers Cymande, Rupaul’s Drag Race winner Priyanka, Ghanaian electro rapper Ata Kak, and Juno award winner Allison Russell.

Festival headliner Staton, best known for her 1976 disco chart-topper “Young Hearts Run Free,” will perform in the fall festival as part of her farewell tour. In 2020, fellow performer Dr. Cornel West collaborated with Bootsy Collins for the uplifting track “Stars,” benefitting MusiCares.