U.S. Girls Surprise Release New Live Album Lives

U.S. Girls has surprise-released a live album called Lives, which is taken from performances across the last five years.

Leading lady Meg Remy says about the album. “I cannot fathom all the rehearsals hobbled through, miles traveled fast and crawling, enough coffee cups to build a bridge (from where to where?), dismantled and rebuilt floors & stages, feedback fever and ringing ears, blind hangovers, laughter til peeing pants and spitting out whatever is in the mouth, professional-level passive aggressive bickering, singing with no voice left, questioning what to wear as a way of holding the self together. All this happening in the background of forever war…”

She continues to say “Sometimes I can’t remember much before starting bands, writing songs, recording music, making artifacts, performing, traveling to perform. It’s a dreamy way to approach life but its a raw way to live.” See the full tracklist below.

In February, the band released their latest album Bless This Mess. The album went on to be nominated for the Polaris Music Prize.