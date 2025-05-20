Stereolab Shares Pleasant New Single “Transmuted Matter”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 20th, 2025 - 5:53 PM

Today, Stereolab has shared “Transmuted Matter”, which is the final single ahead of the release of the group’s first album in 15 years, Instant Holograms On Metal Film, that will be released this Friday. The album was announced 15 years to the day after Stereolab announced they were going on hiatus back in 2010.

As for the music, “Transmuted Matter” is stunning by how the lovely and catchy musical vibe brings a bittersweet blend of light jazz, pop and rock music, while the vocal performances serenades the ears with enchanting harmonies and melodies that can cause some people to dance along to the funky musical beat.

While speaking about the album’s creation, Tim Gane says: “The idea to record a new LP came into focus around spring/summer 2023 and we started recording in January 2024. There were no rehearsals, as usual. We started again from scratch. “Always a beginner” is my attitude to things, just feeling my way through. Music is just an exciting adventure and I don’t have any trepidation about doing it or presenting it to others. What comes out comes out.”

Laetitia Sadier adds: “I see everything as a continuum with no determined sections, that bears no relation to what has come before or will come after. In the case of Stereolab, Tim is primary composer. On this LP, I did, however, have much more musical input than before. And indeed I had had some practice through developing my own music over the past years, which surely nourished the sound and general configuration.”