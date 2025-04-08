Stereolab Announces New Album Instant Holograms On Metal Film For May 2025 Release

Home News Jazmin Mendoza April 8th, 2025 - 7:12 PM

Stereolab has officially announced the release of their new album Instant Holograms On Metal Film, their first studio album in 15 years, said to drop on May 23, 2025, via Duophonic UHF Disks and Warp Records. Before the album’s official announcement, a select number of fans received special packages containing:

“Aerial Troubles” on one side, an instrumental version on the flip, with a cryptic wordsearch insert. Similarly, posters with the band’s name appeared in several major cities with the same word grid printed on them,” stated Orienteer.

The album features all the original members, featuring collaborations from Cooper Cran, Rob Fyre, Ben LaMar Gay, and many more. The album tracklist consists of 13 songs along with the album Stereolab is touring Europe, North America, Latin America, and the UK. They will be hitting major cities such as Prague, Paris, Luxembourg, Nashville, Washington, Chicago, Buenos Aires, Mexico City, Manchester, London, and a ton more, stated from Orienteer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stereolab (@stereolabgroop)

Apart from digital formats, the album will also be available on double vinyl and compact disc.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Mystical Plosives”

02 “Aerial Troubles”

03 “Melodie Is A Wound”

04 “Immortal Hands”

05 “Vermona F Transistor”

06 “Le Coeur Et La Force”

07 “Electrified Teenybop!”

08 “Transmuted Matter”

09 “Esemplastic Creeping Eruption”

10 “If You Remember I Forgot How To Dream Pt.1”

11 “Flashes From Everywhere”

12 “Colour Television”

13 “If You Remember I Forgot How To Dream Pt.2”

Stereolab looks like they have big plans for the rest of the year with the release of an album after 15 years and a major tour hitting major cities. This has generated tons of excitement between longtime fans.





