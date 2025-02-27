Stereolab Announce Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 27th, 2025 - 7:20 PM

Today, Stereolab has announced their world tour, which will be launching on May 25, in Brussels. The band will be hitting the road across Europe with dates in Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris and other cities. Then, Stereolab will be kicking off the North American leg of the tour in October with shows across the United States before heading back to perform a string of shows across the UK. Tickets will be available for purchase starting on February 28, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

While talking about the tour, the band says: “Dear friends, We have a full agenda today. The information is dense, so please read carefully and ask if anything is unclear. We will be brief with the words and get straight to the point of discussion: We are heading back out onto the road. New keyboards and guitars have been purchased and will be put to use on the following dates. Unless stated, all tickets will be on sale tomorrow. All support acts are TBC. You can expect a full announcement in the future.”

Stereolab Tour Dates

9/13 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

9/14 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

9/16 – Miami, FL – Miami Beach Bandshell

9/18 – New Orleans, LA – The Civic Theatre

9/19 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

9/20 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

9/21 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom

9/23 – Washington, D.C. – Howard Theatre

9/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

9/26 – Boston, MA – Royale

9/27 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

10/1 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

10/3 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

10/4 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield

10/6 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

10/7 – Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall

10/8 – Cleveland, OH – Globe Iron

10/9 – Chicago, IL – Metro

10/11 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

10/12 – Iowa City, IA – Hancher Auditorium at the Englert Theatre

10/14 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

10/17 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

10/18 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

10/19 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

10/21 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

10/24 – Santa Cruz, CA – Rio Theatre

10/25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

10/28 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

10/30 – Marfa, TX – The Capri

10/31 – Austin, TX – TBC

11/1 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

11/2 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theatre

