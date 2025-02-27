Stereolab Announce Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Today, Stereolab has announced their world tour, which will be launching on May 25, in Brussels. The band will be hitting the road across Europe with dates in Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris and other cities. Then, Stereolab will be kicking off the North American leg of the tour in October with shows across the United States before heading back to perform a string of shows across the UK. Tickets will be available for purchase starting on February 28, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.
While talking about the tour, the band says: “Dear friends, We have a full agenda today. The information is dense, so please read carefully and ask if anything is unclear. We will be brief with the words and get straight to the point of discussion: We are heading back out onto the road. New keyboards and guitars have been purchased and will be put to use on the following dates. Unless stated, all tickets will be on sale tomorrow. All support acts are TBC. You can expect a full announcement in the future.”
Stereolab Tour Dates
9/13 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
9/14 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
9/16 – Miami, FL – Miami Beach Bandshell
9/18 – New Orleans, LA – The Civic Theatre
9/19 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre
9/20 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
9/21 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom
9/23 – Washington, D.C. – Howard Theatre
9/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
9/26 – Boston, MA – Royale
9/27 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
10/1 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
10/3 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
10/4 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield
10/6 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
10/7 – Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall
10/8 – Cleveland, OH – Globe Iron
10/9 – Chicago, IL – Metro
10/11 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
10/12 – Iowa City, IA – Hancher Auditorium at the Englert Theatre
10/14 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre
10/17 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
10/18 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
10/19 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
10/21 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
10/24 – Santa Cruz, CA – Rio Theatre
10/25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether
10/28 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park
10/30 – Marfa, TX – The Capri
10/31 – Austin, TX – TBC
11/1 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
11/2 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theatre
