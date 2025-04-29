Stereolab Shares Nostalgic New Single “Melodie Is A Wound”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 29th, 2025 - 6:07 PM

Today, Stereolab had shared “Melodie Is A Wound,” which is the follow-up single to the album’s announcement earlier this month. Following the word search and fill-in-the-blanks puzzles from the last release, “Melodie Is A Wound” arrives alongside a Stereolab-themed cryptic crossword puzzle.

The crossword has been compiled by Alan Connor, who serves as the crossword editor for The Guardian and sets the cryptic crossword for The Observer, who been the question editor for the TV shows House Of Games and Only Connect and is the author of books including 188 Words For Rain.

Stereolab’s forthcoming album, Instant Holograms On Metal Film, will be available on May 23 and co-released by the band’s own label Duophonic UHF Disks and Warp Records. The band’s first new record in fifteen years, Instant Holograms On Metal Film features thirteen songs written by Laetitia Sadier and Tim Gane being performed by Laetitia, Tim, Andy Ramsay, Joe Watson and Xavi Muñoz, who comprise the current touring line-up of the band.

The album also features guest contributions by Cooper Crain and Rob Frye (Bitchin Bajas,) Ben LaMar Gay (International Anthem,) Ric Elsworth, Holger Zapf (Cavern Of Anti-Matter,) Marie Merlet and Molly Hansen Read.