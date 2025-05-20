Hunx And His Punx Announce New Album Walk Out In This World For August 2025 Release, Share Lead Single “Alone In Hollywood On Acid”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 20th, 2025 - 5:40 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, garage-punk and power-pop band Hunx and His Punx has announced their first album in 12 years. Walk Out on This World will be out on August 22, through Get Better. According to pitchfork.com, after reuniting in 2019, Hunx and His Punx started writing a follow-up record for 2013’s Street Punk but it took five years to complete due to unexpected losses and struggles, the contamination of Bogart’s house due to the Altadena fires. The 12-track LP deals with grief, wild nights, escapism and other life issues.

Rounding out the lineup are Shannon Shaw and Erin Emslie. Today, people can hear the band in all their glory on “Alone in Hollywood on Acid,” which is the album’s lead single. The number’s wig-laden and campy music video is directed by Sandy Honig.

On another note, Hunx and His Punx will be embarking on a headlining tour of North America in support of Walk Out on This World. Starting on August 26, in Seattle, the band will then head to Philadelphia, Cleveland, Toronto, Chicago and more cities before ending the route on September 27, in Los Angeles.

Walk Out on This World Track List

1. Alone in Hollywood on Acid

2. No Way Out

3. Wild Boys

4. Rainy Day in LA

5. White Lipstick

6. Bad Boys

7. Top of the Punks

8. Little Richard

9. Bad Thoughts

10. Grab Yr Pearls

11. Shagg World

12. Walk Out on This World