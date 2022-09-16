Jonathan Toubins’ Halloween Party Announces Lineup Featuring Man On Man, Hunx & His Punx, Suicide’s Martin Rev & More

Home News Federico Cardenas September 16th, 2022 - 11:40 PM

The famed DJ Jonathan Toubins’ annual Halloween Party has announced its lineup for its 2022 installment. The annual music event takes place every year on October 31; tickets for Haunted Hop have been made available at the event’s website here.

According to Brookyln Vegan, Haunted Hop has advertised itself as “An indoor/outdoor haunted house w/ 33 bands, 8 DJs, dancing, cinema, installations, visuals, food, & drink across a labyrinth of rooms.” Each room will contain a different setlist as well as a different theme.

Main attractions of the “Phantasmagorical Ballroom” will include a costume contest, with a prize of $500 for the winner, as well as “midnight monster mashing” with Jonathan Toubins himself. The lineup for this room includes Hunx & His Punx, Hank Wood and The Hammerheads, Christeene and her Fkkn Band, Suicide’s Martin Rev, Man on Man and Mary Jane Dunphe.

The “Room Full of Mirrors” intends to highlight bands offering covers of other artists. Eleven bands will offer covers of the legendary heavy metal act Black Sabbath, including such acts as Tower, Smock, Old Lady, 95 Bulls, Abby Jeanne, Ice Balloons, CT Hustle & The Muscle, Silk War, Certain Death, The Wicked World of Alana Amram, and Yo Kinky. Also offering covers of various different acts will be Mystery Lights, Native Sun, Beechwood, Choked Up, Bipolar, Mala Vista, Shadowland and others.

The “Howie Pyro Zombie Disco” intends to highlight DJs, who will be playing their sets throughout the night. The comparably shorter lineup for this room includes Todd-O-Phonic Todd, Baby Alcatraz, Phanton Creep, Avi Spivak and Drew Redmond.

In 2017, Martin Rev released his latest solo-album, Demolition 9. In 2021, Man on Man dropped their self-titled project Man on Man.