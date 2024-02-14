Alestorm Shares Title Track & Video From New EP Voyage of the Dead Marauder

Home News Roy Lott February 14th, 2024 - 7:42 PM

Alestorm has released their new single, “Voyage of the Dead Marauder” the title track off of their new EP that will be out on out March 22 via Napalm Records. It’s an accelerating anthem featuring an appearance from returning guest favorite Patty Gurdy, giving the track some extra spice with a hurdy-gurdy performance and captivating vocals. The new EP is the successor to Alestorm’s epic seventh studio album, Seventh Rum of a Seventh Rum, which debuted at #7 on the German Album charts and #5 on both the US Current Hard Music and Top New Artist Albums charts upon release.

Chris Bowes says in a press release. “Ever since I was a little girl I dreamed of being in one of those female-fronted symphonic metal bands where all the identikit-looking guys are blurry and in the background while a lady stands at the front and does some insane vocals. Thanks to Patty Gurdy all my dreams have come true! I hope you like this song, we all think it’s nice. PLPLPLPLPL! My favorite part is when the cat turns into a skeleton.”

The group will then head out on their Tour Of The Dead Maraude in support of the album. It kicks off on March 19 in Cincinatti, OH and concludes on April 21 in Nashville. Tickets are on sale now.

