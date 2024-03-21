Alestorm Share Intense New Single & Video “Uzbekistan”

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 21st, 2024 - 1:05 PM

Photographer Credit: Sharon Alagna

Scottish heavy metal band, Alestorm, has just released a new single, “Uzbekistan”, with a music video to go along with it. The band will be releasing their new EP, Voyage of the Dead Marauder, this Friday, March 22. “Uzbekistan” is the second track on this upcoming release.

This “classic pirate metal anthem” takes the listener on a journey through the unruly seas of keytar synths paired with as many cymbals as you have fingers. This heavy sea shanty teaches the listener all about the geographical location of the iconic pirate land of Uzbekistan through its range of screams coming from multiple different members of Alestorm. The entire band even gets together to yell the lyrics of the chorus together, really showcasing the bond this band has across land and sea.

The music video for “Uzbekistan” lets the fans see the band performing this upbeat track within a studio setting. Alestorm dances and jams out to the song whilst playing along and clearly enjoying themselves. Close-ups of the different instruments give the video more of a dramatic feel but the goofy overall vibe is not ruined. Halfway through the song, there is an unexpected electronic beat drop while the video is edited to look glitchy and chaotic. Overall, both the song and the video are fun and enjoyable with the personalities of the band members shining through. Watch the video below:

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna