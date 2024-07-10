Toro y Moi Teams Up With Kevin Abstract & Lev For Collaborative New Single & Video “Heaven”

Home News Isabella Fischer July 10th, 2024 - 10:32 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Toro y Moi has released his new single titled “Heaven,” featuring Kevin Abstract and Lev.

Toro y Moi’s signature chillwave sound with elements of pop-punk and melancholic rap shine throughout this song. He’s been a pioneering force in the chillwave movement since his debut album Causers of This (2010).

The music video for “Heaven,” directed by India Sleem, is set in a suburban neighborhood. It opens with scenes of two kids playing, and is interspersed with shots of Toro y Moi singing and riding a bike through the neighborhood.

Some of the standout lyrics include Kevin Abstract’s lines, “I think it’s my friend / Or is it a thief / You ain’t been discreet / This ain’t a new theme,” and Lev’s verse, “Heaven is an island that’s not far away from here / Right behind both of my eyelids, in between both of my ears.” These lyrics delve into themes of trust, perception, and the elusive nature of paradise.

Toro y Moi described the creation of “Heaven” as a spontaneous and magical experience. On the songwriting process, he shared, “As a musician, you’ll occasionally hear stories about these songs that a songwriter said, ‘…just came out of thin air.’ ‘Heaven’ was just that. It was my first day of the Hole Erth sessions at Different Fur in San Francisco… Within an hour of opening the session, I found myself wrapping a second verse and it occurred to me I might have a song worth finishing.”

The release of “Heaven” also coincides with the announcement of Toro y Moi’s rescheduled show at The Greek Theatre, now set for October 25th. This will be his biggest show to date in his hometown. Additional headline shows will take place at Hollywood Forever in Los Angeles and The Knockdown Center in Queens.

Toro y Moi Tour Dates

08/09/2024 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

08/10/2024 – Seattle, WA – Thing Fest

08/11/2024 – Portland, OR – The Best Day Ever Festival

09/20/2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever (with Zack Fox DJ set)

09/27-28/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – A Big Beautiful Block Party

10/03/2024 – Queens, NY – The Knockdown Center

10/18-19/2024 – Miami, FL – III Points Festival

10/25/2024 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre (with Aminé)