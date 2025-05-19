Car Seat Headrest Live Debut “The Colossus” During Kilby Block Party Set

Home News Cait Stoddard May 19th, 2025 - 2:35 PM

According to stereogum.com, Will Toledo has always liked releasing Car Seat Headrest music on his own terms. Before the band released their new album, The Scholars last month, Toledo shared some music that did not make the cut through his Patreon, where he occasionally posts unreleased music.

Back in February, the artist shared the song, “The Colossus,” which is not available on any streaming services but at Kilby Block Party over the weekend, Car Seat Headrest performed “The Colossus” live for the first time. For the magical performance, Toledo shares lead vocal duties and the performance was complete with furries onstage.

To help sure the amazing performance, an audience member filmed the set with the captions: “Kilby Block Party Car Seat Headrest. Absolutely my favorite song to come from the Patreon so I’m estatic they played a full band version of it!

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer