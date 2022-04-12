Frantic Festival Announces 2022 Line Up Including Snail Mail, Car Seat Headrest, Superchunk And More

Home News Tara Mobasher April 12th, 2022 - 7:49 PM

The inaugural Frantic Festival has released its lineup for this coming September. It will take place in Atlantic City, New Jersey and will be hosted by Todd Abramson and HoldFast Records on September 24.

The lineup includes Car Seat Headrest, Yo La Tengo, Snail Mail, Murder City Devils, Shannon and the Clams, Superchunk, The Raveonettes, Rocket from the Crypt, Samiam, Titus Andronicus, protomartyr and Control Top. Fred Armisen will host the festival.

“I think that Frantic City is going to be a really great experience for fans,” Abramson said. “Obviously, it starts with the stellar line-up but beyond that I think we are aiming to make it very comfortable and we are also being very considerate when it comes to the audience’s needs in terms of food and culture. We want to grow this festival by not only getting the repeat business of people who attend this September but we also want those individuals to tell all their friends about what they missed.”

Tickets for the festival will go on sale April 15.