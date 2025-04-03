Car Seat Headrest Share Optimistic New Single “CCF (I’m Gonna Stay With You)”

Home News Michael Ferrara April 3rd, 2025 - 1:12 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Get ready to kick back and relax on the smooth car rides we all love, while listening to the new single released from Car Seat Headrest. The new song titled “CCF (I’m Gonna Stay With You)”, is the lead single for the bands upcoming album, The Scholars, which is to be released this spring. Car Seat Headset pours it’s cool, intrinsic and funky style all into this new single. Listen to the new song and watch the music video alongside below.

Car Seat Headrest is an indie rock band led by singer-songwriter Will Toledo, who initially gained attention for self-releasing albums on Bandcamp. The band, known for its introspective lyrics and lo-fi aesthetic, blends raw emotion with dynamic instrumentation, often exploring themes of youth, identity and existential struggles. Albums like Teens of Denial and Twin Fantasy showcase their mix of garage rock energy and heartfelt storytelling, making them a beloved act in the alternative and indie music scenes.

Car Seat Headrest’s new single, “CCF (I’m Gonna Stay With You),” serves as the opening track of their forthcoming rock opera, The Scholars. The song introduces Beolco, a student at Parnassus University who believes he’s spiritually connected to the institution’s founder, the Scop. Musically, the eight-minute track features a sweeping buildup reminiscent of ’80s rock ballads, culminating in a harmonizing outro. The accompanying animated music video, created by Cate Wurtz, visually portrays Beolco’s journey and his deep connection to the university’s legacy.