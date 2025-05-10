Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats Release New Music Video “South of Here”

Home News Isabella Bergamini May 10th, 2025 - 9:37 PM

Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats performing their new album 'South of Here' at Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA on February 21, 2025.

Folk band Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats have released the music video for their title track, “South of Here” from their critically acclaimed latest album. The video was directed by Brantley Gutierrez and filmed in Colorado, much of which can be seen in the video. Gutierrez combines the soulful track with light humor as Rateliff embarks on his journey to find himself. The video begins with a monologue from Rateliff about his need for taking a break from practicing and instead journeying into the wilderness which is not as simple as he hoped.

When discussing the inspiration for the video, Gutierrez said, “When Nathaniel and I began discussing the concept for the video, we were both drawn to the mood and aesthetic of late 1960s and early ‘70s westerns—films like Sidney Lumet’s Jeremiah Johnson.” He continued, “We wanted to capture that same texture, grain, and cinematic language, so we chose to shoot on 16mm anamorphic to honor that legacy and to frame the kind of wide, rugged vistas you’d find in a John Ford western.”

The band also recently performed “South of Here” live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon which can be viewed here. Additionally, Fallon joined the band for one night to perform his rendition of their hit song, “S.O.B.” at their sold-out show at Madison Square Garden. The electric performance can be viewed on Rateliff’s Instagram here.

The band has been extremely busy finishing off their tour on March 27, 2025, achieving two #1 songs on the Adult Alternative Chart (“Heartless” and “Call Me Whatever You Like”) and performing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Most notably, Rateliff has also been appointed as Newport Folk Steward, making him the first artist to be appointed since Pete Seeger. He will hold the position for three years and has chosen to devote his term to artist advocacy, fellowship and mentorship at the Fort and beyond.

Photo Credit: Sam Pittman