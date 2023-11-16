The Lemonheads Share Moving New Single “Fear Of Living”

Home News James Reed November 16th, 2023 - 4:15 PM

There’s a new Lemonheads song out today. Evan Dando cowrote the country-tinged power-pop tune “Fear Of Living” with the late Dan Lardner of QTY, and he recorded it in Brazil. It finds Dando singing in his lower register, adopting a vocal tone reminiscent of Johnny Cash.

In a press release, Dando explains that Lardner was the primary influence: “I met with Dan in 2022, he sent me ‘Fear Of Living,’ I added some riffs and things, and he said he liked it. I shall miss you, Dear Prince, ever the most dignified person in the room.”

In addition, Dando is announcing a solo tour. You can find dates below.

“Fear of Living” starts off with an instrumental backed up by lyrics about time healing all wounds, mental and physical. “Goodbye nurses, these wounds will heal…there are worse things than waiting for a scar to appear // I’m sick of grudges…Right now I’m mostly casting shadows”. A pessimistic attitude about life presents itself. “Life is short and unforgiving // I only fear the living”. The song is relatable on its themes of loneliness and how people can reach their social limits. “I know you’re lonely and it’s just not fair // And I could really use a pick me up // I’m not complaining I’m just always tired”. The pessimism in this song changes to optimism when Dando speaks of acceptance. “I’m not the type to think half-full // I think it’s what’s left so I’ll enjoy it”. The song ends with him repeating “I only fear the living”.

FULL BAND TOUR DATES:

12/29 – Evanston, IL @ The Space (performing It’s A Shame About Ray) SOLD OUT

12/30 – Evanston, IL @ The Space (performing Come On Feel The Lemonheads)

12/31 – Evanston, IL @ The Space (New Year Extravaganza)

EVAN DANDO SOLO TOUR DATES:

02/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

02/08 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

02/09 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

02/10 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

02/13 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits

02/14 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

02/15 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

02/16 – Pensacola, FL @ The Handlebar

02/17 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live

02/19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

02/20 – Austin, TX @ Parish

02/24 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launch Pad

02/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

02/27 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

02/28 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s

02/29 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

03/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

03/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

03/04 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

03/05 – Seattle, WA @ Triple Door

03/08 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

03/09 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Armory