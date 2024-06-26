The Lemonheads Announces Summer & Fall 2024 Tour Dates

Home News Sarah Faller June 26th, 2024 - 4:41 PM

The Lemonheads, a Boston alternative rock band, recently announced their summer tour which is announced to span from late August to late September. (via Brooklyn Vegan)

The tour is for celebrating their 1992 and 1993 albums, It’s a shame about Ray and Come on feel the Lemonheads. Unfortunately the tour will not include their highly anticipated new album which was announced in 2023. Fans have been waiting for an album of new material since 2006. Though they may have temporarily been satiated by their 2024 single Fear of Living.

Their 2024 summer tour won’t be the band’s first time touring in honor of “It’s a shame about Ray” back in 2022 they toured for the album’s 30th anniversary. They also Honored Come on feel the Lemonheads 30th anniversary in 2023, but this time with a reissue of the album.

If you’re interested in seeing the Lemonheads this summer check out their tour dates below:

08/28/2024 Nashville, TN, Cannery Hall,

08/29/2024 Atlanta, GA, Terminal West

08/30/2024 Raleigh, NC, The Lincoln Theatre

09/01/2024 Asbury Park, NJ, House of Independents

09/04/2024 New York, NY, Le Poisson Rouge

09/05/2024 New York, NY, Le Poisson Rouge

09/06/2024, Pittsburgh, PA, Mr Smalls Theatre

09/07/2024 Harrisburg, PA, Lovedraft’s Brewing Company

09/08/2024 Washington, DC, 9:30 Club

09/09/2024 Richmond, VA, The Broadberry

09/11/2024 Norwalk, CT, District Music Hall

09/12/2024 Boston, MA, The Paradise Rock Club,

09/13/2024 Boston, MA, The Paradise Rock Club,

09/14/2024 Philadelphia, PA, Underground Arts

09/15/2024 Philadelphia, PA, Underground Arts

09/18/2024 Cleveland, OH, The Grog Shop

09/19/2024 Indianapolis, IN, The Vogue

09/20/2024 Chicago, IL, House of Blues

09/21/2024 Detroit, MI, The Majestic

09/22/2024 Milwaukee, WI, Turner Hall Ballroom

09/23/2024 Minneapolis, MN, Fine Line

09/25/2024 Kansas City, MO, The Truman

09/27/2024 St Louis, MO, Delmar Hall

09/28/2024 Columbus, OH, Skully’s,