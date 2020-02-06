Post Animal Follow Two Competitive Female Body Builders in New Video for “How Do You Feel”

Home News Matt Matasci February 6th, 2020 - 8:00 AM

Post Animal first gained some attention for their unique prog-indie-pop sound but also for the fact that they featured Stranger Things Joe Keery as one of their guitarists (he’s since left the band since scoring that major role). With the release of their upcoming sophomore LP Forward Motion Godyssey they’re about to make a much bigger splash in the music world. In a week and a day, on Valentine’s Day, the band’s album comes out and to help build some more anticipation for the release, the band has shared a new video for their song “How Do You Feel.”

The over six minute long song begins in a more pop-oriented direction, with rhythmic guitar stabs and R&B-influenced vocals that sound a little bit like – believe it or not – The Weeknd. As the synths start to swirl into the mix, it becomes more clear just how proggy the band can get as they transports the listener through a series of musical passages across the song’s relatively expansive runtime.

The video follows two women on an adventure. It opens with them in red hues on horseback, a sort of prelude to the short story that is about to play out. As the song opens up, it shows the two muscular women pulling their RV into a trailer park, setting up camp for an extended period. There they set up their homestead, all the while working out and training. As they build up what later turns out to be a stage, the footage shoots back to that prelude, showing brief frames of the red-hued women on horseback. Later they compete as bodybuildiers on their stage in the trailer park, streamers and smoke making it almost look like a real competitive venue.

Post Animal Tour Dates

02/16 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy Leeds %

02/17 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow %

02/18 – Newcastle, UK – Cluny 2

02/19 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse %

02/20 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy %

02/21 – London, UK – The Shacklewell Arms

02/22 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace %

02/24 – Antwerp, Belgium – Trix Bar

02/25 – Paris, France – Supersonic

02/26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

02/27 – Hamburg, Germany – Molotow

02/28 – Berlin, Germany – Maze

03/10 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

03/11 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz

03/12 – Boston, MA – Once Ballroom

03/13 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Putnam Place

03/14 – New York, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/17 – Washington, DC – DC9

03/18 – Durham, NC – Motorco

03/19 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle

03/20 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade – Purgatory

03/21 – Nashville, TN – Exit/In

03/24 – New Orleans, LA – One Eyed Jacks

03/25 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs

03/26 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

03/27 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada

03/28 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Echoes Festival

04/01 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

04/03 – San Diego, CA – Casbah

04/04 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy

04/07 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

04/09 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

04/10 – Vancouver, BC – Fox Cabaret

04/11 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

04/14 – Bozeman, MT – The Rialto

04/15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

04/16 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

04/17 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown

04/18 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry

04/23 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

04/24 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

% w/ Cage the Elephant, SWMRS

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer