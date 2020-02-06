Post Animal Follow Two Competitive Female Body Builders in New Video for “How Do You Feel”

Post Animal first gained some attention for their unique prog-indie-pop sound but also for the fact that they featured Stranger Things Joe Keery as one of their guitarists (he’s since left the band since scoring that major role). With the release of their upcoming sophomore LP Forward Motion Godyssey they’re about to make a much bigger splash in the music world. In a week and a day, on Valentine’s Day, the band’s album comes out and to help build some more anticipation for the release, the band has shared a new video for their song “How Do You Feel.”
The over six minute long song begins in a more pop-oriented direction, with rhythmic guitar stabs and R&B-influenced vocals that sound a little bit like – believe it or not – The Weeknd. As the synths start to swirl into the mix, it becomes more clear just how proggy the band can get as they transports the listener through a series of musical passages across the song’s relatively expansive runtime.
The video follows two women on an adventure. It opens with them in red hues on horseback, a sort of prelude to the short story that is about to play out. As the song opens up, it shows the two muscular women pulling their RV into a trailer park, setting up camp for an extended period. There they set up their homestead, all the while working out and training. As they build up what later turns out to be a stage, the footage shoots back to that prelude, showing brief frames of the red-hued women on horseback. Later they compete as bodybuildiers on their stage in the trailer park, streamers and smoke making it almost look like a real competitive venue.
Post Animal Tour Dates
02/16 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy Leeds %
02/17 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow %
02/18 – Newcastle, UK – Cluny 2
02/19 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse %
02/20 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy %
02/21 – London, UK – The Shacklewell Arms
02/22 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace %
02/24 – Antwerp, Belgium – Trix Bar
02/25 – Paris, France – Supersonic
02/26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
02/27 – Hamburg, Germany – Molotow
02/28 – Berlin, Germany – Maze
03/10 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground
03/11 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz
03/12 – Boston, MA – Once Ballroom
03/13 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Putnam Place
03/14 – New York, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
03/17 – Washington, DC – DC9
03/18 – Durham, NC – Motorco
03/19 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle
03/20 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade – Purgatory
03/21 – Nashville, TN – Exit/In
03/24 – New Orleans, LA – One Eyed Jacks
03/25 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs
03/26 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn
03/27 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada
03/28 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Echoes Festival
04/01 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge
04/03 – San Diego, CA – Casbah
04/04 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy
04/07 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
04/09 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
04/10 – Vancouver, BC – Fox Cabaret
04/11 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios
04/14 – Bozeman, MT – The Rialto
04/15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court
04/16 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
04/17 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown
04/18 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry
04/23 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
04/24 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon
% w/ Cage the Elephant, SWMRS
Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer